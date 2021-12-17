“It’s so important people play their part in the Covid-19 response” says HSE South East Community Healthcare Chief Officer

We’re back to trying to ”flatten the curve”.

That’s the message from the HSE in the South East amid fears of a new Omicron wave with the variant expected to become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland by next week.

Spokesperson Kate Killeen White says if we don’t help slow the spread our health services will be in serious trouble.

She adds that we have to help protect the HSE by doing the simple things right and by getting the booster jab as soon as we are eligible.

