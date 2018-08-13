Iverk Show launches today in South Kilkenny

Preparations are well underway for Ireland’s longest running agricultural show which takes place in South Kilkenny later this month.

But it’s got big competition this year.

The annual Iverk Show sponsors reception takes place at Kildalton College from midday today with a special guest in the form of a descendant of Lord Bessborough who founded the occasion in 1826.

The 193rd event goes ahead in Piltown on Saturday, August 25 – the same day Pope Francis visits Croke Park!