The team behind Ireland’s oldest agricultural show has unveiled its new building.

The Iverk Show has been on the go since 1826 and its next annual outing is on Saturday, 24th August.

Members and friends however gathered at their grounds in Piltown, south Kilkenny this morning to showcase their new two-storey structure which has been supported by Kilkenny LEADER Partnership and John O’Shea Trust.

Used for refreshments today, it’s set for a busy future.

KCLR News’ Michael Bergin was there for The KCLR Daily;