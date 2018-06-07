Jamie Redknapp & Freddie Flintoff to line out in Nowlan park for half time entertainment

There will be some famous faces from the telly in Nowlan park as Kilkenny and Wexford clash this Saturday night.

SKY personalities Jamie Redknapp, Freddie Flintoff and Rob Beckett from ‘A League of Their own’ will be taking to the field at half time for a special hurling challenge with Kilkenny hurling legend DJ Carey.

It’s the first time the BAFTA winning show is coming to Ireland.

Looking forward to his trip to Nowlan Park, Freddie Flintoff, said: “I’ve seen hurling matches on Sky Sports and it’s so entertaining. The pace of the game is incredible.

Jamie Redknapp, said: “I love Ireland and to be a part of the Irish home sport is great. Competing against the teams and being involved with the sport will be something to remember.”