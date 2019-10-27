Jewellery, including wedding rings, stolen during three burglaries in Carlow

A large amount of jewellery was stolen during three burglaries in Carlow this week.

They all happened on Thursday between 8am and 10pm.

A house in the Burton Hall area of Palatine was broken into through a front window, the place was ransacked, and jewellery including a silver bracelet, a gold cameo ring, two Newbridge silver watches, and two gold diamond rings were taken.

A safe containing both documents and cash was then stolen from a house in Slaney Arch, Straboe.

While cash, clothing and jewellery – including a wedding ring and two watches – were taken from a house in Ricketstown, Rathvilly.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.