Jewellery taken during two burglaries in Carlow this week

Jewellery was taken during the course of two burglaries in Carlow yesterday (Thursday, 4th August).

Gold wedding bands, a locket, chain and engagement ring were stolen from a house in Rathduff sometime between 8am and 3.30pm.

Meanwhile, there was a break-in at a house on the Killeshin Road sometime between 8.45 and 10.45 yesterday morning with a silver necklace taken there.