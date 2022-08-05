KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Jewellery taken during two burglaries in Carlow this week
Rings and necklaces are among the items taken
Jewellery was taken during the course of two burglaries in Carlow yesterday (Thursday, 4th August).
Gold wedding bands, a locket, chain and engagement ring were stolen from a house in Rathduff sometime between 8am and 3.30pm.
Meanwhile, there was a break-in at a house on the Killeshin Road sometime between 8.45 and 10.45 yesterday morning with a silver necklace taken there.