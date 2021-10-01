McGuinness: Govt is stalling on ‘Grace Case’ findings by refusing to debate issues in the Dáil

John McGuinness says the government is stalling when it comes to dealing with the fallout from the Grace case.

Two interim reports from the Farrelly Investigation into disability services in the South East have been published today (Friday).

The reports identified specific failings by health workers in this region who were charged with Grace’s care.

The intellectually disabled woman in the care of foster parents who both had criminal convictions for 20 years.

Local TD John McGuinness – who was instrumental in bringing the case to light – says this has to be debated by the Dáil now that the initial findings have been made public.

Deputy McGuinness also says that those responsible for the failings in Grace’s care should be held accountable and must face sanctions.