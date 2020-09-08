Jobs will be lost in the Carlow Kilkenny hospitality sector in the coming months

A Kilkenny hotelier is warning that many local jobs will be lost in the local hospitality sector over the coming months.

The occupancy rate of hotels nationwide is just 24% for September and October, according to a survey from the Irish Hotels Federation out this week.

Colin Ahern is General Manager of the Ormonde Hotel, and the President of the Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce.

He says current restrictions mean hotels have very little business left, commenting “There have already been hundreds of job losses and there will be thousands of job losses unfortunately over the coming months, not only do we not have the million international visitors that would come to Kilkenny, we don’t have any corporate business, we don’t have any conferences and we now have regulations in place that don’t allow groups to meet or to socialise greater than six people so any confirmations, communions, christenings, family gatherings other than weddings, are gone”.