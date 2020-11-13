KCLR NewsNews & Sport
John Lewis Christmas ad for 2020 calls on you to ‘Give a Little Love’
The advert annually attracts huge attention
John Lewis has released its Christmas advert.
The commercial moves through a series of acts of kindness and switches from live action to animation. It’s set to ‘A Little Love’ by Celeste.
The retailer says it hopes it’ll inspire people to help others during the pandemic.
It also aims to raise £4m for its charities plus £1m for local charities; FareShare, helps those facing food poverty, and Home-Start, which works with parents who need support.
See it here: