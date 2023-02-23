John Masterson & Charlie Bird: A Conversation With Charlie

KCLR’s John Masterson speaks with former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird about life in the wake of his MND diagnosis.

Joining Charlie in studio is his wife Claire and dog tiger as they discuss living with MND, the multi-million Euro fundraiser that was Climb With Charlie, Vicky Phelan, their love of Bruce Springsteen, moments from his RTÉ career and more.

This show was originally broadcast on Wednesday 22 February 2023. Some musical elements have been removed for playback.

Listen: A Conversation With Charlie