John ‘Shark’ Hanlon announced as special guest for 43rd Castlecomer welly race

The 43rd Castlecomer Welly race was launched last night.

The event takes place on New Year’s day with a big celebration and lots going on in the town.

It was also revealed that horse trainer John Shark Hanlon is this year’s special guest.

Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick says it’s a great tradition.

“Castlecomer is the place to be on New Year’s Day, it’s a fantastic family-friendly wellington race set up over 43 years ago,” said Pat.

“I’m delighted that Paddy Phelan, where the house where it all started, he was present last night again to give his blessing to the 43rd,” he added.