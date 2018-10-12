John Street still closed to traffic following major fire on Wednesday

John Street in Kilkenny will have to stay closed to traffic once again for most of today.

Works to stabilise the Bridge House which caught fire on Wednesday are continuing by the council.

Some features of the building – which was described as one of the most architecturally important in Kilkenny – dated from the 1600s.

Simon Walton, Senior Engineer with the county council says they believe some elements of it might be saved.

Meanwhile 2 men arrested in connection with the fire on Wednesday have been released from Garda custody.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.