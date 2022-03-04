Johnstown, Co Kilkenny and Graiguecullen in Carlow earmarked for Town & Village Renewal Scheme funding

Johnstown and Graiguecullen are the latest local areas set to benefit under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Both are included in 19 rural regeneration projects earmarked for funding today.

Johnstown is getting more than €40,000 for a project that will see derelict buildings in the town restored and a public realm developed

While €50,000 is being granted towards plans to develop a creative hub in a run-down building in Graiguecullen.

Carlow Mayor Ken Murnane says it’s a really exciting project, telling KCLR News “It’s fabulous, this is the old stone mill in Maryborough Street so this €50,000 will allow the council to actually get everything ready to actually apply for funding to restore it and get it up and running again so look the mill has been in a bad way for a long time, it was listed as a dangerous building and the council have taken the action now to get it all sorted and to bring the building back into the service of the people of Carlow and Graiguecullen”.