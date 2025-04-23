Sacred Heart Hospital in Carlow, is hosting a fundraising event to support its Activity Team. This team works to help residents physically, mentally, and socially through a variety of activities.

As part of this effort, the Pan-Celtic organisers have arranged a special fundraising event during the Festival in the Seven Oaks Hotel. A €10 donation is suggested for entry, although all contributions are welcome.

Speaking on the KCLR Daily Chair of the Friends of The Sacred Heart Hospital Dave Barron said as times have changed they’ve had to find new ways of raising funds. They’re very thankful to all those who’ve supported and continue to support the hospital and the teams there.