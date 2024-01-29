Joy in Carlow on selection of Ireland’s entry for the Pan Celtic International Festival song contest

Ireland has chosen its entry for the Pan Celtic International Festival song competition.

Visual Carlow hosted the National Song Contest over the weekend with Galway’s Éabha Breathnach winning with track ‘Na Pictiúir ar an mBalla’.

Carlow will again host the main event for Celtic nations from the 2nd to 6th of April. (Details here).

Éabha told our Brian Redmond about her song and performance on The KCLR Daily earlier – hear that in full here;

