Kilkenny TD talks about feelings of guilt about being out of action after heart attack

Fine Gael's John Paul Phelan suffered from a heart attack in early July

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle 14/09/2020
Fine Gael's John Paul Phelan pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
A local TD says he’s felt guilty about how his recent health problems have put him out of action for the past two months.

Fine Gael’s John Paul Phelan suffered from a heart attack in early July and he’s been opening up about the experience on KCLR LIVE this morning.

He was treated in University Hospital Waterford before being transferred to Whitfield for surgery.

Deputy Phelan says the experience has opened his eyes to the lack of emergency cardiac care available in the constituency.

He says he’s felt guilty about not being able to help his constituents more during his illness but he going back working full-time from now on.

