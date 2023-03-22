Jubilant scenes at homecoming for hero horse in County Carlow

There were jubilant scenes in County Carlow last night as a hero horse was celebrated.

Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs was paraded through Leighlinbridge by owners the Turley family and trainer Willie Mullins.

Despite the weather, many turned out for the gathering, some continuing the festitives at the local Lord Bagenal.

As proceedings were about to get underway last evening our Sue Nunn spoke to some of those in the area on The Way It Is: