Judging in the IPB Pride of Place National Competition took place this morning in Carlow Town, with judges being show the best of what the town can offer.

Judges were met by representatives of local community groups and councillors, and were toured through Carlow Town Park and the Delta Sensory Gardens.

All eyes will now be fixed on the announcment of the national winners, which is due to take place in November.

Speaking to KCLR News, Carlow Town Councillor Fintan Phelan discussed some of the highlights of the event.

“One of the highlights of the morning for the judges was our new painting scheme on Dublin Street, and people will be familiar with the beautiful palette of colours now along Dublin Street, along all the businesses along Dublin Street, the council engaged with businesses, and broke down all the barriers that were there to getting a building painted, and they went and organised it in collaboration with local businesses, and it’s a fantastic sight now along Dublin Street.”