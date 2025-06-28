88 people have been accessing emergency accommodation across Carlow and Kilkenny last month.

44 people were homeless in Kilkenny last month, thats up from 39, while the number in Carlow remain unchanged at 44.

Thats according to the latest figures from the Housing Department.

A new record high of 15,747 people are officially recognised as homeless, that’s an increase of 167 on April.

The number of children in emergency accommodation has risen by 69, to 4,844.

The statistics don’t include people sleeping on the streets, refugees, those in domestic violence shelters, or anyone in hidden homelessness like living in cars, on couches, or in other unsafe places.

Social Justice Ireland’s spokesperson Michelle Murphy says it’s really challenging:

“The government really needs to look at extending the housing first model to families, making sure there’s reference for looking at sustaining tenancies in local authorities, early interventions to make sure that we stop people entering homelessness because it’s really challenging to get out of that situation when you do enter that situation.”

“It really should be a wake-up call for government.”