Junior Minister Dara Calleary is in Carlow today
He's also stopping at the Local Enterprise centre later this afternoon
Another government Minister is due to visit Glenveagh’s Nua factory in Carlow later.
Junior Minister at the Department of Enterprise Dara Calleary is getting a tour of the old Braun site this morning.
It’s the latest in a series of politicians’ visits to the site where they plan to build a new modular home every 45 minutes – the Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien was there in May.