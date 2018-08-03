KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Just one company responds to contract tender for Carlow Town skatepark
Only one company have applied to win the contract for Carlow Town’s skatepark.
It was put out to tender by the county council a number of weeks ago.
However, Councillor John Cassin says they only got one submission which is now being reviewed to make sure the price is within budget.
Speaking to KCLR News, he says that shouldn’t take too long and he hopes work will get underway there before the end of the month.