Just one person being treated for Covid-19 at Carlow Kilkenny’s St Luke’s General as public hospital patient numbers drop significantly across the country

There’s been a 15% drop in the number of ICU patients in public hospitals with Covid-19, compared with last week with just one person at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny.

That person’s among 36 people with the disease in critical care across the country last night, while there were 263 on wards, which is a fall of over 9% since last Tuesday.

Eight patients with the virus are being treated at University Hospital Waterford with one in intensive care and four other suspected cases.

It comes as there were no deaths reported last evening while 320 new cases – there’s no county breakdown but as of Saturday 2,782 postive tests to date in Carlow with 3,500 in Kilkenny.

Professor Gerry Killeen from UCC is a founding member of lobby group I-SAG which advocates for Zero-Covid.

He says the latest modelling from NPHET is not ambitious enough to eliminate the disease.

Meanwhile, outdoor transmission of Covid-19 accounts for 0.1% of the country’s Covid-19 cases.

Figures in the Irish Times show 262 of the total number of infections in the state have been attributed to being spread outside.

However, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre says it cannot determine where transmission took place for definite.

From this month the HSE will carry out seven-day contact tracing as opposed to two-days in the hope to determine the source of infection better.