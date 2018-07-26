Just one person has contacted Kilkenny and Carlow County Councils looking for support in presidential campaign " "

The founder of Pieta House is the only person to have contacted either of our local councils looking for backing in the presidential campaign.

Joan Freeman has written to both Kilkenny and Carlow’s local authorities looking for a special meeting so that she can address members and tell them why they should select her.

Candidates need the backing of four county councils in order to be in the running for the Áras.

Mayor of Kilkenny City, Councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere says they’ve also been contacted by others testing the waters:

“There’s been phone calls made – I know a lot of councillors would have received a lot of requests from various different people.

“Gerard Craughwell was one person who had indicated an interest but pulled out a couple of days ago. Seán Gallagher’s name has been mentioned and Gavin Duffy’s name has been mentioned – two Dragon’s Den stars.

“So there are certainly candidates out there who are putting feelers out to see what kind of an appetite there would be for them as a potential candidate.”

Meanwhile, Brian O’Donoghue, Cathaoirleach of Carlow’s Council says they’ve received what might be considered an unusual request for a presidential nomination.

He says they’ve been contacted by someone looking to put forward the name of someone who has passed away:

“It’s more of a memorial type nomination than an actual nomination for someone who ocould actually sit in office.

“I had never heard of it before but apparently they do happen from time to time, not just in Ireland, but when there are other elections being contested in other countries.

“It’s kind of a ceremonial type nomination, if I could put it that way.”