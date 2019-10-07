Justice Minister defends decision to join Kilkenny/Carlow with Waterford Garda division

The Minister for Justice has defended the decision to amalgamate the Kilkenny/Carlow Garda Division with Waterford.

The headquarters for the new division will be in Waterford which has given rise to concerns that Kilkenny and Carlow won’t be as well policed.

But Minister Flanagan says he thinks those fears are unfounded.

It was a topic that was raised at Kilkenny’s Joint Policing Committe on Friday which was attended by local TD John McGuinness.

He doesn’t agree with the Minister and says it’s a backwards step.