A female juvenile has been airlifted to hospital in Dublin, following a collision in Gathabaun in Co. Kilkenny yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a tractor and a bicycle, which occurred at approximately 4:10pm yesterday.

The cyclist, a female juvenile, was transferred to CHI at Temple Street for treatment of serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

A technical examination of the scene has since been conducted. Investigations are ongoing.