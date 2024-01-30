KCLR Insider: January 2024

Every month for 2024, we’ll bring you the KCLR Insider, giving you insights to behind-the-scenes happenings here at KCLR, show developments, local business spotlights, business-only competitions and more.

To round out January, we’re bringing you up to speed with some of our sports happenings, taking in some industry insights and giving you a chance to have our mid-morning show, The KCLR Daily, broadcast live from your business this year.

Let’s see what’s been stirring across January.

Win with The KCLR Daily this February

Get your year off to a winning start and elevate your business with KCLR to be in with a chance to WIN a prize to the value of €2,500. You’ll win a morning with us where we’ll bring all the magic of the radio studio to your business and host our new show, The KCLR Daily, presented by Brian Redmond, live from 10am to 1pm.

What do you need to do to enter? Simply send an email to [email protected] with the subject Make A Date With The KCLR Daily and tell us a little bit about your business and why we should broadcast from your premises.

Sports partnerships announced for 2024

With the 2024 inter-county hurling and football seasons up and running, we’re delighted to partner with a number of Kilkenny and Carlow businesses again this year to bring you the very best in live sports coverage, including Laharts Volkswagen & Skoda, Ray Whelan Waste Management, Dan Morrissey & Co. and Detail Menswear.

Between inter-county and club championships in hurling, football, camogie and more, coverage on KCLR is now a 12-month affair, the 2023 club season only closing earlier this month with defeat for O’Loughlin Gaels in the AIB GAA Club All-Ireland senior hurling championship final against St. Thomas’ of Galway.

We’ve already kicked off our hurling coverage in Kilkenny with Laharts for the 2023 Dioralyte Walsh Cup ahead of the start of the Allianz Hurling Leagues, with Ray Whelan Waste Management sponsoring coverage of Carlow’s national hurling league endeavours this spring. On the football front, Dan Morrissey & Co. will be ensuring coverage of Carlow’s Allianz Football League run with Carlow already off to a winning start with victory over Tipperary at Semple Stadium this past weekend.

With Kilkenny hoping to secure a first league title under Derek Lyng, they will face stiff opposition in Division 1A. Following their opening round tie with Wexford, the Leinster champions will face trips to Cork, Clare and Waterford and another home clash with Offaly throughout the course of February and March.

Having stated that promotion from Division 4 is a key target for his side, Carlow football manager Niall Carew will be hoping to put a string of results together in the early parts of the season. While the Barrowsiders have tricky away games against Laois and Longford still to come, four games in Netwatch Cullen Park against Waterford, Leitrim, London and Wexford give Carlow an opportunity of finishing in the top two.

Following their historic Joe McDonagh Cup success in 2023, Carlow will be one of the favourites to gain promotion from Division 2A of the Allianz National Hurling League this season. They begin their march away to Kerry on the opening weekend of February before facing Meath, Laois, Down and Kildare with hopes high that Tom Mullally’s charges can add another trophy to the cabinet.

Tune into KCLR for full live coverage of all of this year’s Allianz hurling and football league action, plus more on the camogie, rugby and racing front.

Behind the scenes

It’s busier than ever this January in KCLR with our new mid-morning show The KCLR Daily bringing us all the latest news and entertainment from Carlow, Kilkenny and beyond.

With great guests and features to keep you informed on health & well-being, finance, what’s on in your local area along with food and recipes, sports updates and more, there will be something for everyone. Be sure to join Brian Redmond and The KCLR Daily team daily from 10am-1pm.

So, while that’s you’re morning covered, check out the brand new The Home Run with Shannon Redmond from 4pm-7pm every weekday. The Home Run will keep you energised with great music, fun competitions and local stories. Keep an ear out for The Big Song, Spin It or Bin It and more.

We’re also gearing up for our first TY Media Week of the year with transition year students from Carlow and Kilkenny joining us in late February for an intensive week of learning about all facets of radio, from production to engineering, news and sport to live shows. The week is run in conjunction with Learning Waves, the education and training body for the Irish radio industry.

Who’s listening to radio?

Think you know Radio? Well actually in Ireland we do know radio and love to tune in:

According to Radiocentre Ireland, in 2023

There were over three million adults in Ireland listening to radio on average per day – that’s just over 80% of the adult population

Four hours, seven minutes is the average time spent per listener per day

13.4 million – the total hours per day of radio consumed in Ireland

To check out the full report, and learn more about listening habits in Ireland including what people are listening to and where they are listening (in the car, at home, on smart speaker, via mobile apps or on demand etc.), see Radiocentre Ireland.

(Source: JNLR 2023-2 Core Interview (Jul ’22 to Jun ‘23 – 12 mth data) Base: All 15+ – Mins/hours – 7am to Midnight)

Save the date

The KCLR team love getting out and about around Carlow and Kilkenny, chatting to listeners and hearing from all the businesses within our communities, over the next few weeks you’ll find us at the following locations so keep an eye on our socials for more.

5 February – Cois Nore 5K Run, Kilkenny.

13 February – Love Strikes at KBowl, Kilkenny

24 February – The Saturday Show, live with Edward Hayden, from The Crown, Kilkenny

25 February – KCLR Wedding Showcase at St. Patrick’s College, Carlow.

And that’s it!

That’s it for this month’s KCLR Insider. We’ll have more posts like these every month to keep you up-to-date with what’s happening in the station. You can also take us with you on the move with the updated version of the KCLR app now available via the Apple Store or Google Play.

For more fun and games, why not sign up to the KCLR VIP Club with a chance to win prizes and goodies every month.