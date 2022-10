KCLR LIVE:

Eimear speaks with Eimear Ryan, a 23-year-old speech and language therapist who has written a book that teaches parents some key language development strategies and how to apply them to their child’s stage.

Eimear Ryan is from Kilkenny and wants to help bridge the gap. She tells Eimear that children have to wait years for therapy and they need our support now.

The book “Anna’s Big Shopping Adventure” is also acting as a fundraiser for Down Syndrome Tipperary.