KCLR LIVE: “Absolutely Ridiculous” Carlow Mother Disappointed with Lack of Services Available for her Autistic Son

KCLR LIVE:

Brian chats with Louise Moran, mother of 8-year-old Oisín, who has autism. They have recently returned from living in Australia and she explains that the services available there to help Oisín are second to none. She said she was heartbroken when she arrived home and read about families who could not access services for their children. Louise wants to provide a safe space for parents or family members of people with autism to know they are not alone. She is holding a coffee morning on Wednesday (19th Oct).