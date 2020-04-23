KCLR Live: Alma Feeley talks about Kilkenny City getting busy again during lockdown

Alma Feeley was on KCLR Live with Eimear on Thursday.

Alma says she ventured out on Wednesday to care for her elderly parents who are cocooning and was pretty shocked by what she saw.

She said “Does Kilkenny city think the lockdown has been lifted? There was a queue of traffic down Patrick Street and a queue of traffic stretching from John’s Bridge up to The Parade. The car park at John’s Green was mostly full and more people out and about than I’ve seen in weeks. I picked up some groceries for my folks and I had to ask four men to stand back who were outside Centra having the chat and blocking my way. And no garda presence anywhere, neither in a car or on the beat”.