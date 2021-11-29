KCLR Live: Amber Women’s Refuge On Their 16 Days Against Domestic Violence

Naoimh Murphy of Amber Women’s Refuge, joined us in studio this morning to tell us about their 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. “The Women Behind The Numbers” campaign is sharing the stories of local women in a bid to shed light on this important issue.
• Garda Protective Services Unit, Kilkenny 1800 478 478
• Tusla Duty Office – 052 617 7302
• Carlow Women’s Aid, Freephone 1800 444 944
• Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline 1800 341 900
• Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge 24/7 Helpline 1850 42 42 44
Listen Back: