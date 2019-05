Tuesday 21st May 2019

Annie Lavin joined Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live as Divorce rates locally have been growing since 2015. Figures from the Courts Services show Carlow has actually has the highest number of applications per head of population – even higher than Dublin – for the last 3 years.Kilkenny has also seen a rise in that time.

The Relationship coach Annie Lavin says it shouldn't necessarily be viewed as a bad thing