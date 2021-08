Author Fiona Dillon joins Brian Redmond in-studio to chat about a new project which she will be launching in September, The Freddy Buttons ‘By Children, For Children’ writing programme and she is encouraging children in Carlow and Kilkenny to get involved.

Eventually, the stories will be published into a series of free, downloadable books – so there will be no expense to any interested readers. To find out more or to get involved, you can visit the Freddy Buttons wesite: HERE