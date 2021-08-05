Catch UpKCLR LiveKCLR Live

KCLR LIVE: Bishop Nulty advises parishes to abide by government guidelines on communions and confirmations for now

Photo of Vanessa McGrath Vanessa McGrath Send an email 05/08/2021

Bishop Denis Nulty, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Ossory and Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin speaks to KCLR Live about his views on whether or not parishes should continue to follow government guidelines.

From today up to 100 guests can attend a wedding and yesterday the Catholic Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell has advised that Communions and Confirmations should go ahead but Bishop Nulty says he has written to all parishes and asked them to abide by current official guidelines for the moment.

Photo of Vanessa McGrath Vanessa McGrath Send an email 05/08/2021