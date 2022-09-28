KCLR LIVE: Budget Special – Wednesday, 28th September 2022

KCLR LIVE:

Eimear is joined by two panels to discuss the Budget 2023.

In the first hour, she speaks with June Doran of June Doran Properties, Carlow, Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services, Annette Fox CEO, Carlow County Development Partnership and Noel Sherry CEO, The Good Shepherd Centre to get their reaction to the Budget.

In the second hour, she speaks with Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education. She is joined by her second panel of the show, Mick Kenny, Manager of Urlingford and Johnstown childcare centres, Murty Brennan Chairperson of Twilight Community Group. Colin Ahern, General Manager at Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel joins Eimear too.

All this along with some political reaction to the Budget 2023.

