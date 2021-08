Gary O’Keeffe, Teacher Carlow Educate Together & Head of Recruitment & Volunteers at Strong Gens joins us to talk about the work of Strong Gens in educating children in refugee camps around the world.

The only education that these children receive is from the volunteers so Strong Gens are seeking teachers from anywhere in the world who are willing to commit a minimum of one hour per week to teach online.

More details: strong-gens.com