KCLR LIVE: Carlow and Kilkenny Girls Tell Us About Their Hobby; Ladies Rugby

Ladies Rugby is the way to go according to members of teams locally.

Alex O’Brien and Roisin O’Toole of Tullow Ladies Rugby Team chat with Eimear. Alex comes from a family of rugby players and enjoys the sport. Roisin O’Toole joined last season and tells us why she loves it so much.

Jenny Kirwan of Kilkenny Ladies RFC joined the team after the lockdown and never left.

Tullow Rugby Club will hold a fundraiser for their player Melanie Griffith, who has a spinal cord injury and is paralysed from the waist down, on Saturday (13th August) during their game against London Irish Amateurs in the Black Gates. A bake sale and a BBQ will be held to raise funds for her and her family. More information is available here.