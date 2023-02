KCLR LIVE:

Fadi Almasri joined Eimear on the show. He speaks about the heartbreak he and his family are going through as they try to make contact with their family in Syria.

We have spoken to him on KCLR Live about how he came to open the Ballon pharmacy as he wanted to give back to the people of Ireland, employ local people and provide a needed service in the area. The second pharmacy is open in Ballylinan.