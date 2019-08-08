KCLR Live: Carlow Businessman Reacts to Son’s “Wrongful Arrest”

Thursday 8th August

Bernard Jennings, father on Gerald Jennings joined Eimear Ní Bhraonáin today to discuss the details of his son’s wrongful arrest six and a half years ago.

The Carlow man whose son was arrested in the wrong for an assault on his girlfriend says they have still never had an apology.

Another man was since convicted and has served jail time for the attack that happened in December 2012.

Gerald Jennings was recently awarded €1.1 million euro by a High Court jury after he successfully sued the State and the Garda commissioner.

Bernard told KCLR Live this morning the case has affected them all.