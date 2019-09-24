Catch UpKCLR LiveKCLR Live

KCLR Live : Carlow Councillors React to LPT

KCLR96FM News & Sport 24/09/2019

Tuesday 24th September 2019

The local property tax in Carlow will go up by 5 percent next year.

Council members have voted in the past half an hour on the proposal with 12 councillors voting in favour

Councillors Fergal. Browne, Andrea Dalton, Michael Doran, Tommy Kinsella, Arthur McDonald, John McDonald, Ken Murnane, Charlie  Murphy, John Murphy, Brian O’Donoghue, John Pender, and Fintan Phelan

5 voted against – Cllrs. John Cassin, And Gladney, Will Paton, William Quinn and Andrea Wallace.

1 member was absent – Cllr. Tom O’Neill

 

 

