KCLR Live : Local Elections 2019 Special – Carlow Electoral Area

Tuesday 7th May 2019

The posters are up and it’s likely you’ve had candidates calling to your door.

The men and women running in the local elections are looking for your vote. This morning we began our series of local elections debates, today focusing on the Carlow electoral area.

We had seven of the 12 candidates who are running on KCLR Live this morning: Kevin Byrne (Lab), Andrea Dalton (FF), Ciaran Dooley (SF), Wayne Fennell (FG), Ken Murnane (FF), Fintan Phelan (FF) and Adrienne Wallace (Sol-PBP).

Cllrs Fergal Browne (FG), Cllr John Cassin (Ind), Mary Hande (Aontu), Tom O’Neill (FG) and Bernard Jennings sent apologies.

Tune in to hear more…