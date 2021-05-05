KCLR LIVE: Tullow residents furious as new development blocks out their light “the mound is up over the windows of our houses”

We hear from Noel Fludgate, a resident of The Links, Tullow, who is highlighting the concerns of locals over the development of a warehouse that will store Smyths Toys.

The concern is not with the warehouse but with the height of the fencing and the berm bank that residents say is too close to their homes and does not match the planning files.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue weighs in and commends the residents for their restraint “the fence that has been erected against The Links estate is effectively imprisoning the residents”.