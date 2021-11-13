KCLR Live: Carlow Tutorial College: Friday 12th November, 2021

KCLR Live from Carlow Tutorial College, on our Look for Local Autumn / Winter roadshow in association with Carlow County Council Local Enterprise Office, putting local businesses in the spotlight.

Gerry Dunne, Director of Education joined Eimear to talk about his work, the past, present and future of this super educational facility in the heart of Carlow. Gerry’s wife Angie also discussed the importance of inclusion in education.

Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development and Enterprise with Carlow County Council outlined plans for the festive season, and chatted about the Carlow Town Forum.

Sgt. Peter McConnon chatted to us about the Business Watch Carlow Group as well as issuing a caution on the rise of online scamming.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, on her role as Parliamentary Ambassador for Ireland to the global network of female politicians, Women Political Leaders.

Weekend weather with Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather,

Jimmy Barcoe of Azap Printing and Philip McDonald of Detail Menswear dropped by to tell about their work.

Jamies Alcock of Carlow Regional Youth Services discussed the important work of The Vault and Cllr. John McDonald chatted about business supports, farming and the importance of community.

Listen back here: