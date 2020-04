Eimear talks to GAA season ticket holder Cathy Power, as well as Dermott Jewell from the Consumer Association of Ireland about the GAA’s refund controversy.

Dermot says GAA fans are understandably upset after the association changed its terms and conditions for season ticket holders.

He said it’s surprising that they made the move that would prevent holders of a season ticket from getting a refund if the 2020 Championship cannot go ahead because of the coronavirus.