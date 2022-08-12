KCLR LIVE: Celebrating 21 years of Farrell’s Gala Castlecomer, Friday 12th August 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

We talk to the owner of Farrell’s Gala in Castlecomer as they celebrate their 21st birthday.

Colin McTaggart, Retail Operations Manager at Farrell’s Gala tells us about the work he does at the store. He tells us that Gala is growing.

We talk Camogie with Kilkenny manager Brian Dowling. He is joined by the player of the match at Sunday’s final Katie Nolan. They tell us how incredible their homecoming was.

Breda Kavanagh and Yvonne Delaney who work in the office at Farrell’s Gala, join Eimear for a chat.

Maurice Shortall and Dick Brennan Castlecomer Tidy Towns on the work they do to keep the area tidy.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly tells us what to expect this weekend.

Enda McEvoy, Sports Journalist, and Regina Fitzpatrick, Oral Historian, discuss the new “Hurling and Us” podcast series for Kilkenny’s Heritage Week.

We learn about the lovely piece of videography produced by Music Generation Carlow, Carlow Libraries, and Carlow Heritage on Piping in Carlow.

The Kilkenny St. Patrick’s Brass and Reed Band will celebrate its 140th anniversary with a special concert in St. Patrick’s Church next week.

Mayor Pat Fitzpatrick on the major investment as Abbott announces 1,000 new jobs in a new manufacturing facility in Kilkenny.