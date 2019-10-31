KCLR Live: Celebrating Carlow Business Award Winners (Part One)

A special show focused on “Carlow Business Awards 2019 – the winners”. Eimear Ní Bhraonáin hears the stories behind the companies who picked up prestigious Chamber awards at Visual recently.

<iframe width=”100%” height=”300″ scrolling=”no” frameborder=”no” allow=”autoplay” src=”https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/705896794&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true&visual=true”></iframe>