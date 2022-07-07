KCLR LIVE: “Change Is Coming”: New Surrogacy Legislation On The Way

Annette Hickey Surrogacy legal expert and Cathy Wheatley, spokesperson for Irish Families Through Surrogacy on the report of the joint Oireachtas Committee on International Surrogacy, which includes 32 recommendations, one of which is that the committee is calling for both parents of a child born through an international surrogacy agreement to be legally recognised as parents.

It is also calling for the establishment of a National Surrogacy Register for children to be able to access their own information when they reach 12 years of age.