Comedian Reginald D. Hunter chats to KCLR Live ahead of his Bombe Shuffleur Tour starting in Dolan’s Dublin, Saturday 30th Jan before heading to Kilkenny on Sun 6th February to Set Theatre.

Tickets for the Kilkenny gig are available from the SET Theatre, John St. Kilkenny | 056 772 1728 | www.set.ie

Listen back…