KCLR LIVE: Data centre power consumption was hotly debated on KCLR Live this morning

Michele Neylon, Owner & CEO Blacknight Solutions and Cllr Adrienne Wallace, People Before Profit spoke to KCLR Live this morning about the power consumption of Data Centres but things got a bit heated.

People Before Profit have tabled a Private Members Bill that seeks to ban planning permission for future data centres.

Michele Neylon states that a blanket ban on future data centres represents a misunderstanding of the issue and there is a need to continue to look at how data centres are powered with renewables rather than banning new facilities.

You can listen back to the debate below.

What is a data centre? In its simplest form, is a group of networked servers storing processing and distributing large amounts of data. They are essential for the functioning of everyday life from internet access, email, hosting websites to banking, business and telecommunications.