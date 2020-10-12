KCLR Live: Dementia: Understand Together

Eimear talks to Catherine O’Donoghue, and her sister Maureen O’Hara who is living with dementia.

A total of 64,000 people are living with dementia in Ireland. That number is expected to more than double to by 2045 with 11,000 people developing dementia in Ireland each year. Half a million of us have had a family member with dementia.

This morning, we share the first of two interviews that we have lined up for you as part of our ‘Dementia: Understand Together’ campaign.

Last March, Catherine O Donoghue moved to Kilkenny. She moved with her 60-year-old sister Maureen O’Hara. Maureen has been living with dementia for six years.

Eimear spoke to Catherine and Maureen about living with dementia…