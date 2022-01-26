KCLR LIVE: Details of a Carlow man’s rampage with high-powered rifle leaves courtroom stunned

A court has heard on Tuesday the details of the Carlow man who roamed through the Donegal town of Glenties shooting at gardaí, civilians and buildings with a high-powered rifle.

KCLR’s Sinead Burke spoke with Stephen Maguire, Editor of the Donegal Daily who described it as “the most intense 3 hours I spent in a courtroom” as evidence was given on the incident that took place in February 2020.

Stephen Dowling (25), Carlow has pleaded guilty in Letterkenny Circuit Court where sentencing is due to take place next week. According to Mr Dowling’s Barrister, the consumption of alcohol and cocaine are blamed for Mr Dowling’s behaviour.